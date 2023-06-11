DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver-based nonprofit has a major item it is auctioning off right in time for what could be the final game of the 2023 NBA season.

Brothers Redevelopment works to provide affordable, safe and accessible housing solutions for Colorado’s low-income, elderly and disabled residents and the group happens to be pretty big Nuggets fans.

Earlier this year a basketball signed by the entire 2022-23 team was donated by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to the nonprofit. Joseph Rios, Brothers Redevelopment communications manager, said the organization was excited to have its hands on this ball.

“I never thought I’d see the Nuggets go to a championship in my lifetime. It’s really cool that as a nonprofit we are able to auction off this item and our worlds almost collide in a sense in that people can support the community while supporting the Denver Nuggets as well,” Rios said.

The money raised in the auction will benefit the nonprofit’s paint-a-thon program, in which members paint the exterior of homes of lower-income and disabled older adults throughout metro Denver and Colorado Springs. They usually paint around 100 houses each summer and this potential piece of history could make a huge difference for the community.

Paint A Thon (Credit: Brother’s Redevelopment Inc.) Paint A Thon (Credit: Brother’s Redevelopment Inc.) Paint A Thon (Credit: Brother’s Redevelopment Inc.)

“This is really just helping out low-income older adults that oftentimes have nowhere else to turn to. A lot of our clients face isolation and getting their house painted is impossible for our clients to do. This is our signature event and we are just really happy to be able to make a difference in the community and support those in need,” Rios said.

If you’re interested in making a bid, you can find the auction here. The auction is running until June 20.