DENVER (KDVR) — As the Christmas holiday approaches, nonprofits across the state are in need of support including.

Organizers with Family Promise of Greater Denver say they are always looking for donations, especially during the holiday season.

“I tracked the number of families we helped in the past year,” said Julie Garth, FPGD’s Director of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Over 1,300 families we’ve been able to place in homes.”

Garth has seen it all, with families facing different dilemmas.

“The families really want the help. They want the job all they need is a chance and a little bit of a boost, it really pays off,” she said.

She knows that because two employees at the organization, Emily Miller and Jerri Apodaca, are both former participants of the program

“I have to go back to 2017 when I entered the program,” said Miller. “I was actually in the shelter program when I was pregnant with my now 6-year-old son.”

Jerri Apodaca, FPGD’s Director of Programs, said “I was in the program backing 2002 with my kids. I came from California with five kids. They were all 1-12 and I was in the program for two months.”

Both were helped with housing, resources and donations. Now they have come back to give the same help they once received.

“We get overlooked because we’re small, but we do big things,” Miller said.

She got emotional speaking with FOX31 about what that help meant to her six years ago.

“I know how it feels to feel alone, and not knowing what to do next,” said Miller. “You’re out here with your babies, so I get it.”

Even when she got on her feet, it was still hard to supply gifts for her kids.

“My family got adopted while we were here. At the time I just got a house, so I couldn’t afford gifts. So for me and my family to be adopted, we got gifts and gift cards, It helped a lot. It put smiles on my babies’ faces,” Miller said.

She knows a big part of her success comes from the help she received at Family Promise.

“To think of where I was six years ago versus now, none of that would have been possible if it wasn’t for this organization,” she said.

That’s the reason she said it’s important to give what you can, not just for the holidays but all year round.

“Christmas is awesome, but all year long we need those things, our families need hygiene products, clothes, they need all these things they wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for us. It takes a lot to do that,” she said.

Family Promise is a national organization, but Denver’s branch has been helping families for 26 years and wants to expand the work they do.

If you are interested and want to help kids and families who are in need, you can do that by visiting Family Promise of Greater Denver’s website where you can find a link to their wishlist and contact information.