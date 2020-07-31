Denver neighbors raising money to fight homeless camps in Cap Hill

DENVER (KDVR) — People who live in and around Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood are so fed up with the City for not cleaning up homeless camps, they’re now taking matters into their own hands.

Dozens of tents from people experiencing homelessness have surrounded Morey Middle School for months. People who live nearby are concerned about safety, public health, and the students and school employees.

“I’m through waiting for the City to take action on their own and I want to spur enough residents to get the City’s attention,” said James Reynolds, who lives near the school.

He recently created the Morey Residents Coalition Corp to help hire a lawyer, push the City to clean up the camp and improve the neighborhood, overall.

FOX31 asked the City and County of Denver if and when it would clear the camp at Morey, as it did with the camp at Lincoln Park Wednesday. A Denver Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson said the City is closely watching the conditions at Morey, and if the number of campers increases and conditions deteriorate, the City will temporarily restrict access to the area.

“It’s been really unfortunate to watch what’s going on at Morey. We just did not want that here,” said Kevin Bronski, who lives a few blocks away by the Denver Center for 21st Century Learning at East 17th Avenue and High Street.

There are currently a few people camping on the south side of the school.

“Once they’re here, it’s hard to get the City to do something about it,” Bronski said. “Hence, the need for a preventative measure like this.”

Bronski spent $350 of his own money and his neighbors have raised almost $1,900 more to buy fencing. They’ve spent hours installing it on the lawn around the school, hoping to prevent people from camping there.

Both Bronski and Reynolds said they’re sympathetic to those who are experiencing homelessness. They don’t know what the answer is, but said camps near schools is not it.