DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not just an eyesore, but it can also become a safety threat. Some neighbors living next to vacant homes in Denver are concerned about the potential dangers.

“This place now that it’s vacant looks like a place people go to shelter themselves,” said Turpana Molina. He lives next door to a vacant home on the corner of York Street in Denver.

“Now that it’s winter, they are starting fires, which is a hazard if it’s not, obviously, done properly,” he said.

A neighbor sent a video to FOX31 of that same property taken on November 28th. In the video, you can see a bright orange glow in the windows. Two days later embers can be seen coming from the chimney.

“It’s concerning, if it can get out of hand by us being next door we can have damage to our place and of course everyone’s safety,” Molina said.

It’s one of the 97 properties the City of Denver has on its Neglected and Derelict building list.

It’s classified as unoccupied properties that are privately owned but have been identified as unsafe.

Properties can be placed on the list if they meet the city’s criteria:

The property is unsafe; The property is, for any three consecutive months, not lawfully occupied; The property is not lawfully occupied and has been in violation of any provision of city or state law on three separate occasions within a two-year period; The property is not lawfully occupied and the tax on the premises has been due and unpaid for a period of at least one year; The property is a neighborhood nuisance; Historic property not being preserved in accordance with the city’s landmark preservation rules.

“It’s always been a noted hazard for firefighters,” said JD Chism with Denver Fire.

He said when crews arrive at an abandoned home, the dangers are unknown.

“We don’t know where walls might be or could be or if there’s holes in the floors,” he said. “We don’t know who is in there or where they are at. A lot of the rules that usually come into play when we size up a building are no longer in place when we think about open spaces.”

Fire crews battled a blaze at a two-story abandoned house near 6th Avenue and Bannock Street on Sept. 21st. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Fire crews battled a blaze at a two-story abandoned house near 6th Avenue and Bannock Street on Sept. 21st. (Denver Fire Department)

“Whatever the vacant structure may be, there are different hazards for the community. When we’re looking at vacant houses, obviously there are houses adjacent so when we’re looking at these fires we’re usually notified a lot later,” said Chism. “Some detectors help alert people to fires, and when there’s nobody in the house to be alerted it allows that fire to go unnoticed for larger periods of time. When we have a larger fire, what that ends up allowing for is then unfortunately bigger fires, and the big fires, depending on how close the adjacent houses are, can spread to adjacent structures so that’s where we see the biggest concern.”

City inspectors check the buildings on a regular basis to make sure they are safe and not accessible. They also respond to concerns from neighbors of the buildings if a problem comes up.