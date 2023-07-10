DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver community is concerned that a sniper is targeting its condominium complex after bullets went through five different windows on two separate occasions.

“Just piecing it all together has been tough,” Lauren Shrensky said. “It’s been five windows out in our entire building.”

Shrensky said the first shooting at the Beauvallon happened on June 14.

“One went fairly close to a woman who was sitting at her desk. It was very unnerving to be around that,” Shrensky said.

Nerves heightened after another shooting on the Fourth of July.

“July 4 was the bigger one which came from both sides of the building,” she said. “We had two people on the balcony and a shot comes like right over their head through the glass above and obviously super crazy.”

A nearby person captured a video showing a person who appears to be aiming at the building on July 4, firing off a gun next to a light-colored Toyota Prius.

“We didn’t know if you were being targeted, we didn’t know and that’s that’s what’s so hard,” Shrensky said. “We sent out an email saying please be safe, don’t go on your balcony. If you do, just be vigilant.”

An email to residents also states the following:

This is an update regarding the recent incidents when windows in the South Tower were struck by bullets. On June 14th and on July 4th, bullets fired at the Beauvallon struck a total of 5 South Tower windows. A 10th floor, an 11th floor, and three 15th floor windows were struck. It is unknown if any bullets struck the exterior. It is believed that a .22 caliber rifle was used. Both incidents were reported to the Denver Police Department and were assigned to a detective for investigation. It is reported that the shooter also has targeted windows in several other locations. A building on Welton Street was targeted on May 6th and on June 14th. Security cameras near the locations from which the shots were fired recorded the incidents. It is believed that the recordings have been turned over to investigators. As of today, there is no new information available from the investigating detective. As information is released, we will provide further updates. The Board of Directors cautions you to continue to be safe and to be aware of your surroundings.

“We’re just fingers crossed, hoping that he is caught and we don’t have to worry anymore,” Shrensky said.

Denver police told FOX31 they responded and are investigating the two shootings at the Beauvallon.