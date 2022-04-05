DENVER (KDVR) — Construction is at an all-time high in Denver. The City of Denver says it needs approximately 30-40,000 construction workers.

Denver has several unique apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs available.

“The enormous growth in our city is unprecedented,” Derrick Watson, the Interim Dir. of the Denver Construction Careers Program said. “I think the construction industry workforce, like much of our workforce, has gotten older. People are leaving and retiring.”

Major city projects underway or coming up include:

DIA Great Hall project

Colorado Convention Center expansion

16th Street Mall Renovation

Upcoming career events for young people include:

Watson said the starting pay for a laborer ranges from $23-25 an hour; the average pay on a job site is $31 an hour.