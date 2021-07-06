Denver native killed by stray bullet on Chicago’s Green Line train

CHICAGO (KDVR) — A Denver native living in Chicago died Sunday after being hit by a stray bullet on the Green Line train.

Max Lewis, 20, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition on Thursday evening, according to FOX31’s sister station, WGN.

His mom, Dr. Rebecca Rivkin, told WGN News the bullet paralyzed Max from the neck down. The prognosis was that he would never walk or eat again, and he’d likely need a ventilator for the rest of his life.

Lewis was taken off life support Sunday and pronounced dead, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Lewis was a Denver native and a graduate of the Kent Denver School.

The school released the following statement:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the death of Max Lewis ’19. As many in our community have already learned, Max was hit by a stray bullet while riding on Chicago’s Green Line train last week. Head of School Dr. Rand Harrington shared the following statement on behalf of the school: “The entire Kent Denver community is heartbroken over the tragic death of Max Lewis, Class of 2019, and our deepest condolences are with Max’s family, friends and loved ones. “Max touched so many lives at our school and made a deep and positive impact on all he met. From the moment he arrived in sixth grade, he was known for his intellect, kindness and generosity of spirit. Over his seven years at Kent Denver, he grew into an exceptional scholar full of good humor, curiosity, drive and a deep passion for technology. Max was an extraordinary young man with so much to offer the world, and he will be deeply missed.” Information about funeral arrangements will be shared with students, parents and alumni via email when finalized.

A gofundme was created for Lewis by a friend, Zachary Cogan.. It has raised more than $54,000 in three days. Cogan shared about Lewis’ life in the description:

On the evening of July 1st, 2021, Max Lewis, a rising third-year at the University of Chicago, was shot in the back of the neck by a stray bullet. Max was shot while seated on a CTA Green Line train that he was riding on his way home from his summer internship in downtown Chicago. The tragedy occurred while the train was stopped at the 51st Street/Washington Park Station along the Green Line. Max was immediately rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. On the morning of July 4th, Max Lewis went off life support and entered the kingdom of Abraham, Moses, and King Solomon. Max was an intelligent, caring, compassionate member of the UChicago community and a dear friend to many. He is known amongst friends, peers, and classmates for his kindness, goofiness, grit, impeccable work ethic, and most importantly, his unfailingly genuine soul. He will be sorely missed. At UChicago, Max was double-majoring in Computer Science and Economics. He was the former president of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, and his brothers here are deeply mourning his loss. When not supporting his friends in their own endeavors, Max devoted an incredible amount of time to Promontory Investment Research, a registered student organization at UChicago for which he was Head of Operations. Max loved to be outside as well, be it going for runs, walks with friends, or hanging out at the Point. Before his time at UChicago, Max grew up in Denver, Colorado, graduating with honors in Computer Science from the well-renowned Kent Denver School. Max is survived by his mother, father, younger brother, and many friends and relatives who love him dearly.