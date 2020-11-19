Denver named as climate leader for cities by CDP

DENVER (KDVR) — CDP, a not-for-profit charity that works with cities, companies and many other organizations, gave Denver a top grade on climate action on Wednesday.

“Addressing climate change is one of the most crucial challenges of our time,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.

Denver is on the A list and one of 88 cities around the world that leads on environmental action, the CDP said in the announcement.

To achieve A list status “a city must have a city-wide emissions inventory, have set an emissions reduction target, published a climate action plan, and completed a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards now and in the future, among other actions,” the CDP stated.

“Denver is leading the way through the Climate Action Taskforce and the creation of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency. And with the passage of Measure 2A, we will have the opportunity to take aggressive steps to tackle climate change here at the local level, with equity at the center of that work,” Hancock said.