Denver music students keeping Van Halen’s legacy alive

DENVER (KDVR) — As news of Eddie Van Halen’s death came to light, a young guitar student in a small room of Denver office building was practicing a riff the late guitarist made famous.

The chords of “Ain’t Talking ‘Bout Love” echoed through the halls of School of Rock Denver until the young guitarist matched Van Halen’s signature style. The song was a last-minute addition to the day’s setlist following the news of Eddie Van Halen’s death.

“Sometimes our younger students especially have a hard time relating to the older artists and Eddie Van Halen was one of those performers that just completely cut across those generational lines,” School of Rock Denver owner Jim Johnson told FOX31.

Van Halen’s work on the electric guitar is often considered groundbreaking.

“That two-hand tapping thing that we’re seeing a whole lot of now, he was kind of the first guy to make that famous on the electric guitar,” School of Rock Denver’s music director said during the lesson.

The music school says it typically includes work from Van Halen in its curriculum for students. In fact, an advanced group even learned the entire “1984” album and recorded its own version in a studio before performing the collection front to back before a live audience.

“To lose somebody like that, like Eddie Van Halen, it was no secret that he had been sick for a while. I don’t think any of us really knew or had come to grips with just what that meant,” Johnson said.

Johnson says as a fan, the most difficult part of losing an iconic artist like Van Halen is realizing he will never hear new material from him.

“He changed a lot of people’s expectations about what a guitar could or should sound like,” he said. “No matter how much you love these people, they’re not going to be around forever and I think that’s really the hardest part about all of that.”

Van Halen’s legacy will live on in the classrooms at School of Rock Denver where students will continue to learn the techniques he made famous. The hope is that it will inspire the next generation of rock-and-roll pioneers.

“Every day another new kid hears something like that for the first time and decides, ‘Yeah, I’m going to pick up a guitar. I’m going to do that. I want to sound like that,'” Johnson said.