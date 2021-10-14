Denver music gets a new chance with $125K in grants

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver music is about to get a helping hand from some local funds dedicated to keeping the arts up and running.

Denver Arts & Venues announced $125,000 in grants will be awarded to Denver-based music projects through their 2021 application, available Oct. 15 through Nov. 12. The grants will be provided by the Denver Music Advancement Fund and P.S. You Are Here.

The 2021-2022 grants are coming not a second too soon. The pandemic hit the arts hard, leading to nearly 30,000 jobs lost in Denver’s creative sector. According to Denver’s 2020 Creative Economy Report, $1.4 billion in industry sales were lost in the first months of the pandemic as well.

“Grant opportunities like the Denver Music Advancement Fund and P.S. You Are Here are important in the recovery, restart and reinvigoration of our creative economy,” said Denver Arts & Venues Executive Director Ginger White Brunetti.

Funding hopefuls may apply to both PSYAH and DMAF, and are invited to attend a virtual information session on Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. Registration for the meeting can be found here.

For more information on who qualifies to apply for the grants, visit the PSYAH and DMAF information pages.