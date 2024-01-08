DENVER (KDVR) — A multimillion-dollar donation from the Sturm Family Foundation is enabling the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to renovate its east wing.

The East Wing Project will “rejuvenate and reimagine” the museum’s theater, lobby and plaza on the museum’s east side to “bring about extraordinary new possibilities for the community.”

The goal is to create an updated, campus-style venue and gathering place as a fluid environment between the museum and outdoor spaces.

The renovation is supported by the Sturm Family Foundation through a $20 million donation.

“We would like to thank the Sturm Family Foundation for bringing their vision for the East Wing Project to life,” said George Sparks, president and CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

“What we hope to accomplish goes far beyond bricks and mortar – we are creating a new connected landscape of indoor and outdoor spaces that aligns with our community’s desires while empowering the Museum to carry out new programs, sustain our operations through business opportunities and drive our mission forward,” Sparks said in a release.

Phase one completed, further construction ahead

The first phase of the museum’s renovations has been completed, the museum shared.

The first phase was to create a first-class, giant-screen infinity theater. The upgrades included a new projection system, enhanced accessibility such as a hearing induction loop, and the installation of a level stage for hosting lectures and other events. The theater lobby was also renovated for a “fresh new look.”

Conceptual rendering of the transformed East Plaza. (Photo/ Open Studio Architecture)

This is how the East Wing of the museum used to look. In this photo, bicycles are parked in front of Phipps Auditorium between 1940 and 1947. The image (IV.2001-3.P.) is from DMNS Archives. (Photo/ Albert C. Rogers)

A conceptual rendering of the interior of the East Wing Theater. (Photo/ Open Studio Architecture)

A conceptual rendering of the interior of the East Wing. (Photo/ Open Studio Architecture)

The second phase is now being worked on. This will involve upgrading and renovating the remainder of the museum’s East Wing and Plaza.

“These state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor spaces will open the Museum to new activities and science demonstrations, provide enhanced film experiences and educational opportunities for camp-goers and school groups and invite curious park-goers to enjoy a meal on the east plaza,” the museum said in a release.

“Expanded partnerships with leading local organizations will naturally result, attracting exciting feature films and connecting artists to Museum audiences,” the museum continued. “In addition, the grand scale of the site will allow it to accommodate everything from VIP receptions to outdoor programming for free days.”

The project is designed to make the East Wing feel like the unofficial community gathering place it once was. The space created will welcome guests and passersby to pause and enjoy the peaceful space by catching up with a friend or chancing an encounter with a curator or a museum educator.

Construction will begin in late 2024, with a new outdoor entrance for the theater expected to open in 2025 to the public.

“We are grateful to collaborate with the Museum on a transformative and comprehensive renovation,” said Donald Sturm, chair of the Sturm Family Foundation. “This investment in the Museum’s infrastructure lays the groundwork for new ways to experience the Museum – inside and out.”

The $20 million donation is the largest private donation in the museum’s history, according to a release.