DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is closing the North American Indian Cultures Hall after several decades in existence.

“Despite collaboration with Indigenous representatives during its creation and ongoing efforts by curators, conservators, and others to update and improve various parts of the Hall, we acknowledge that it remains problematic. We understand that the Hall reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture,” the museum said in an email to members.

The museum issued a “healing statement” about the decision saying, in part:

As part of that process, Museum staff and Indigenous community partners are working to respectfully close this Hall and to reimagine exhibition, curation, collecting, programming, and conservation practices with respect to Indigenous cultural histories, heritage, and belongings.

There is a QR code that visitors can find in the statement for feedback, which will remain in place after it closes and will be available on the DMNS.org website. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the museum at members@dmns.org.