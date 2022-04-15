DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect was arrested in Tennessee for a murder he allegedly committed early last month in Denver.

Le’Velle De’Sean Brownlow, 28, was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee and is being held for first-degree murder while officials work on getting him extricated to Colorado.

Denver Police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of N. Yampa Street before 11 p.m. on March 9 and found Kolade Arije, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The affidavit said Arije and the suspect, known as “Velle,” were seen arguing over money and Arije was waving a gun around. “Velle” was living in the apartment with Arije, the document said. Witnesses told police when they left the apartment, they heard gunshots.

“Velle” left the apartment and when police could not locate him, an arrest warrant was issued.

Police found spent cartridge cases, money, firearms, and a large amount of suspected marijuana, suspected crack/cocaine and cell phones in the apartment after the shooting.