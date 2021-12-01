Denver moves toward renewable energy in $26 million solar panel contract

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council is moving forward with a $26 million contract to build over a dozen solar projects across the city.

The solar projects will be located in a few of Denver’s park and recreation centers and a high school campus.

Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency — CASR — is working on the lofty goal of transitioning the city to 100% renewable electricity by 2030. CASR plans to direct 30% of the energy cultivated toward low-income housing. This portion will also go to Denver Public Schools families struggling to pay energy bills.

As is turns out, the new renewable energy contract will also benefit Denver’s job market.

“We’re putting Denver on a healthier path with renewable energy, we’re reducing the financial burden on families and we’re creating the workforce of the future with high-quality training,” said Denver renewable energy specialist Jonathan Rogers. “Those who learn the skills of this green workforce today will be increasingly in high-demand for clean energy jobs in the coming years.”

The project will officially break ground in 2022. To learn more about Denver’s solar project, click here.