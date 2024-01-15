DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the frigid cold, crowds of people gathered for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver.

The combination march and parade is typically one of the biggest MLK Day celebrations in the country, but this year, organizers had to make some adjustments because of the weather.

The wind chill and temperature were below zero when the program started at City Park.

“Thank you for braving the cold today to honor Martin Luther King’s legacy,” U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said during the program.

He joined other legislators and the mayor to speak to the crowd.

“Just because it’s a little cold doesn’t mean hate is going away. Just because it’s a little cold doesn’t mean prejudice is going away,” Neguse said.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver on Jan. 15, 2024 (KDVR)

MLK Day 2024: Recapturing the Dream

The theme this year is recapturing the dream.

“We are carrying on his dream that all of us can live together like brothers and sisters,” Wilma Webb said.

Given the weather, the schedule was shortened to limit exposure. Hand warmers, exterior heaters, coffee and hot chocolate were available.

Then came the march to Civic Center Park. Some people chose to drive the route down Colfax Avenue. Others walked, wrapped in multiple layers of clothing.

Seniors and small children were discouraged from attending.

Marchers approach Denver’s Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo., Monday, Jan. 21, 2008 during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade-march hybrid, called a “marade”. (AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin)

With the dangerous cold, the marade was smaller than in years past but still meaningful to those who attended.

“This is a really good turnout for the temperature here. I love to see all these people,” one marcher said.

Two warming centers were set up for participants. One was at the Carla Madison Recreation Center. The other was at The Church in the city.

“When Martin Luther King was marching, they didn’t care about the weather, so why should we?” one woman said.