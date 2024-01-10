DENVER (KDVR) — Another small migrant encampment has been set up in far North Denver.

It is made up of a group of tents, where FOX31 was told migrants will stay despite the subzero temperatures expected this weekend. Advocates have been preparing the migrants for some cold mornings ahead.

This smattering of tents is at an encampment near East 51st Avenue and Emerson Street. Advocates have been teaching migrants arriving at the site about how to survive dangerously cold conditions.

Together Denver advocate Amy Beck said volunteers have been doing their best to keep migrants indoors or get them tickets to other cities.

But if the migrants have nowhere else to go, this camp is designed to help protect them from the cold.

“We have all the supplies to stay warm. We have hand warmers, and every tent has heat — a small, safe heater that keeps them warm at night,” Beck said.

Migrant encampment to have food, warming tent

This encampment is the latest to pop up after hundreds of migrants were forced to leave their tents from an encampment at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard. This new location has a food and supply storage tent set up, and a warming tent is also going up.

“They are most concerned about the cold. They think this is going to be dangerous,” migrant Juan Carlos Poltelli said.

The camp is intentionally in a remote location not far from the grounds of the National Western Livestock Show, but is difficult to spot.

The city said dealing with the migrant crisis is costing $3 million a week and an estimated $180 million a year.

There are no additional shelters opening, which is why advocates said it’s better to have a tent than nothing at all. Advocates will be checking on the encampments as the severe weather approaches.

The concern now is that a fresh wave of migrants will be released from shelters on Monday after the severe weather shelters shut down. How many migrants will hit the street then is not clear.