DENVER (KDVR) — With hundreds of migrants arriving in Denver daily, officials are looking for more options to house all of them. Meanwhile, a sweep is planned for an encampment just north of downtown that could displace hundreds.

A Denver city official confirmed the sweep of a large area near the encampment at Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street, saying it will clear away anything that obstructs any public space. This comes as the city is offering new services to these migrants.

“I think I don’t have more options,” said Juan Carlos, a migrant living in an encampment.

Tents are spreading across street blocks around the encampment near Speer and Zuni. On these tents, the city of Denver placed notices alerting folks they will be cleared out starting Jan. 3 in a sweep that will last five days.

“I think they are planning to give something to us, but the thing is, people don’t believe in them,” Juan Carlos said. “They don’t believe in them.”

A migrant encampment near Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street will be swept by the city of Denver in a process that will last five days. (KDVR)

Despite the migrants’ doubts, the city is offering congregate shelter, free bus tickets to anywhere in the country or other housing options.

Some folks have already used money they’ve earned on their own to find a place to live.

“I also know people that they save some money, and right now, they are in apartments because they do it,” Juan Carlos said. “Cleaning windows or whatever the jobs, but they do it.”

Advocates are calling on city officials to do something if they intend to sweep this encampment.

“We’re going to have at least a hundred people that are timed out of the shelters and put on the street just during the time that the sweep is occurring,” said Amy Beck, a migrant advocate.

Safe camping space sought for migrants in Denver

One idea has been a place where these migrants can camp all together.

“We’re asking the city to give us a safe camping zone,” Beck said. “A place where people can go, they can leave their belongings during the day, they can go look for work, they can access services and come back in the evening and their tent is still there.”

The city has said before that this option might be considered.

All of this is happening as the national debate continues about what to do with the influx of people from the U.S. southern border. Migrants will tell you it’s as simple as allowing them to get to work.

“If the government gives us just the permits to work,” Juan Carlos said, “all these tents are not going to be here.”

An official with the city of Denver confirmed it could accommodate up to 320 people in a congregate shelter if it can secure the staffing.