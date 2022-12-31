DENVER (KDVR) — The number of migrants that have arrived in Denver since Dec. 9 surpassed 3,000 on Saturday, according to a release by the City and County of Denver.

The City and County of Denver said the amount of money spent so far to shelter and support the migrants is over $1.1 million, with an estimated $3 million expected to be spent in the coming months.

There were 944 people housed at city emergency shelters and 740 people at partner emergency shelters as of Saturday. An additional 110 people arrived in Denver overnight.

Denver said earlier that clothing and other items were still needed to support those arriving in the city.

As of Dec. 28, the items of most need were:

New or gently used men’s winter clothes (small and medium sizes)

New socks, underwear/boxers and sports bras

Backpacks and/or medium-size duffel bags

Belts for L and XL men’s pants

Men’s work boots

Shower sandals

Physical donations are only accepted on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Temple Emanuel at 51 Grape Street in Denver.