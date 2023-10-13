DENVER (KDVR) — Denver announced Friday it will not move forward with one of the 11 proposed micro-community sites and confirmed the location of a second site in the city.

In August, Mayor Mike Johnston announced the preliminary list of 11 potential sites that would provide short-term housing for people experiencing homelessness. The micro-communities are part of the mayor’s House1000 initiative, which aims to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.

After a community information meeting on Thursday, the city announced Friday it would move forward with one of the proposed micro-communities at 1375 N. Elati St. Another proposed site at 1151 N. Bannock St. has been nixed.

“Due to additional complexities at 1151 Bannock St., we are not moving forward with the Bannock site at this time. We are grateful for the residents who expressed interest in finding another alternate site in District 10 and we will continue to explore other viable options as they arise,” reads a letter from the city.

Fencing will be placed around the property on Elati Street this weekend, the city said.

Earlier this month, Denver announced construction would begin on its first micro-community location at 2301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

These micro-communities can be made up of tiny homes or pallet shelters, and residents will have access to a private space with a bed and a desk. The communities will also have community areas with restrooms, showers, a kitchen and gathering spaces.