Denver metro youth football coach arrested on attempted sexual assault charges

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 52-year-old Colorado man was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri earlier this week on a warrant issued by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Sacksith Vue is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center in Missouri. Vue was associated with football camps held by N2 Sports, Inc. and Mile High Football League around the Denver metro area for years, according to BCSO.

The 10-year-old victim informed his parents of the attempted assault after Vue allegedly drove him from Westminster to a parking lot at Nevin Platt Middle School, which is located in unincorporated Boulder County on June 6.

Police believe there may be other victims after conducting an initial investigation. If anyone has more information or needs to report an incident, please contact Detective Compton at 303-441-1760 or jcompton@bouldercounty.org or your local law enforcement agency.