DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver metro area is topping another list and it’s not one we want to be on. Denver is number one in the nation for package thefts.

So far this year, 939 packages have been reported stolen, according to Denver police. Last year at this time, it was just over a thousand packages. So, we are slightly lower but still enough to edge out San Francisco for that number one spot.

According to a report from SafeWise, 64% of Americans have been a victim of package theft in the last 12 months. That’s an estimated 210 million packages stolen in just the last year.

Porch pirates have been on the rise over the years and have exponentially grown since 2019. Of course, one reason why is that online shopping has become incredibly popular and easy since the pandemic.

Tuesday is Amazon Prime’s early access sale which is similar to their Prime Day in the summer. Now according to Amazon, during Prime Day sales, more than 300 million purchases were made which means a lot of deliveries and a lot of opportunities for porch pirates.

The packages that are stolen the most are Amazon boxes, coming in at 53.9% of the time. The next most stolen packages, at 15%, are FedEx boxes.

If you are ordering during the Amazon Prime sale, keep a close and quick eye to when those packages arrive. A good reminder as we get into the holiday gift-giving season as well, because experts expect another increase in package thefts.