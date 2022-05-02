DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rental data is out for May and it shows Denver apartment prices are still going up.

Analysts at Zumper say over the past month, the average rent for a studio apartment in Denver increased by 4% to $1,561. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 1% to $1,775, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment increased by 2% to $2,350.

The data shows that rent prices are at an all-time high in Denver.

New data released from Apartment List on Monday showed that Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 18.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,704, while one-bedrooms go for $1,364.

The data showed the most expensive rent in Denver is in Cherry Creek, where the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,598 per month.

The least expensive rent in Denver is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood, where the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $965, according to analysts at Zumper.