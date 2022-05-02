DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rental data is out for May and it shows Denver apartment prices are still going up.

Analysts at Zumper say over the past month, the average rent for a studio apartment in Denver increased by 4% to $1,561. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 1% to $1,775, and the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment increased by 2% to $2,350.

The data shows that rent prices are at an all-time high in Denver.

Zumper, 5/2/2022

New data released from Apartment List on Monday showed that Arvada has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 18.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,704, while one-bedrooms go for $1,364.

The data showed the most expensive rent in Denver is in Cherry Creek, where the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,598 per month.

Five Points$1,975
Capitol Hill$1,400
Speer$1,548
LoDo$2,330
Highland$2,075
Hampden South$1,699
West Colfax$1,784
Cherry Creek$2,598
Uptown$1,698
Central Business District$1,828
City Park West$1,939
Windsor$1,667
Belcaro$2,519
Lowry Field$1,849
Congress Park$1,295
Cheeseman Park$1,405
Gateway$1,608
Baker$1,734
West Highland$2,010
Golden Triangle$2,097
Hampden$1,698
Southmoor Park$1,780
Virginia Village$1,312
Denver International Airport$1,635
Wellshire$1,493
Green Valley Ranch$1,343
Stapleton$1,705
Hale$1,449
Washington Virginia Vale$1,363
Washington Park West$1,734
Jefferson Park$1,405
Platt Park$1,935
Montclair$1,843
Kennedy$1,375
Park Hill$1,095
East Colfax$1,035
Berkeley$1,850
University$1,288
Goldsmith$1,225
Globeville$1,625
Sunny Side$1,495
Lincoln Park$1,575
Montbello$2,000
Bear Valley$1,350
City Park$1,250
Regis$1,150
Skyland$1,310
Sloan Lake$1,325
University Hills$1,645
Westwood$1,285
Harvey Park$1,050
Cole$1,600
Mar Lee$1,136
Whittier$1,595
Overland$1,475
Vicca Park$1,840
Harvey Park South$1,050
Rosedale$1,500
Clayton$1,350
Fort Logan$995
Marston$1,492
Elyria Swansea$1,546
Washington Park$1,800
Ruby Hill$965
Hilltop$1,325
Athmar Park$2,328
Auraria$2,388
Credit: Zumper, 5/2/2022

The least expensive rent in Denver is in the Ruby Hill neighborhood, where the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $965, according to analysts at Zumper.