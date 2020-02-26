Denver metro lands 3 spots on list of worst truck bottlenecks in US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Three interstates in the Denver metro area are home to some of the worst truck bottlenecks in the country. A new study is confirming what many drivers may already suspect as congestion becomes more of a headache.

The Central Interstate 70 construction project is home to the 15th worst truck slowdown. The I-70 and I-25 junction, known as the "mouse trap," is the 21st worst. The I-76 and I-25 junction is the 68th worst, according to the report.

Those locations account for three of 100 locations on this year’s list compiled by the American Transportation Research Institute.

“You can guarantee, that to get through Denver, you’re going to be about 45 minutes,” a semi-truck driver told FOX31 on Tuesday.

The report dives into 18-wheeler GPS data showing the most congested areas. But it could be worse for Denver! Topping the list of 100 this year are locations in Fort Lee, New Jersey, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston and Chicago.

The average speed in the local truck bottlenecks is anywhere from 36 to 46 mph.

To view the report, visit the American Transportation Research Institute's website.