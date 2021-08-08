Denver metro businesses not affected by smoky skies, patrons continue to enjoy outdoors

DENVER (KDVR) — From a ski shop in Golden to a bar in downtown Denver, air quality is on the minds of the masses.

“Air quality is certainly a big topic in our shop,” Matt Cassidy at Icelantic Skis said.

“Everyone’s been talking about it. We were talking about how Denver has the worst air quality in the world right now,” Jacqui Harvey, bartender at The Fainting Goat said.

Harvey runs the bar on the rooftop of the restaurant and said, “it can definitely get pretty busy up here.”

Despite the smoky skies and terrible air quality, she said it’s been a typical weekend. “Everyone’s drinking, hanging out,” she said.

Harvey told FOX31, business has been good. “It definitely been on the up and up for sure,” she said.

At Icelantic Skis, customers have also been plentiful. “Business is great, traffic in downtown Golden has been steady,” Cassidy said.

Despite good business there has been something ominous in the air.

“Ok is it about to thunderstorm, is it going to rain? No, it’s just really bad air quality,” Harvey said. “I was up here all weekend, I personally feel ok but it’s definitely something that I’ve been thinking about.”

She said that lingering thought about what’s in the air is inevitable. “Just seeing it is very eerie,” she said.

Business seems to be good for now but the concern, like that haze, appears to be on the horizon.

“We’re absolutely as concerned about this problem as anybody, a hundred percent,” Cassidy said.

“I mean I think this is the beginning of the problem,” Harvey said.