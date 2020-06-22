Denver medical examiner rules 4 recent deaths as homicides

DENVER (KDVR) — The Office of the Medical Examiner in Denver has ruled four recent deaths, three shootings and one stabbing, as homicides.

The first occurred Tuesday, June 15 on Humboldt Street near the Denver Coliseum. The stabbing victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jared Villaluz-Jones.

The following day, 45-year-old Fernando Martinez Briones was shot and killed on North Willow Street. Police told FOX31 at the time that Martinez Briones had been in an argument with his neighbor, Lessie Britton. During the argument, police said 75-year-old Britton shot him in the chest.

Both of the other incidents occurred in the early morning hours of June 20.

Just after 2 a.m., 28-year-old Angel De La Cruz Hernandez was shot and killed on the off-ramp from Interstate 25 to 20th Street.

Around the same time that happened, Denver police responded to a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood. The Office of the Medical Examiner ruled 35-year-old Mark Hill’s death a homicide.