Denver medical examiner names man, woman, baby found dead inside home

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) released the names of the man, woman and infant found dead in a South Logan Street home last week.

On Thursday afternoon, the OME identified the victims as:

Suni Grooms, 34 years old

Denton Roberts, 38 years old

Atlas Grooms, 1 month old

Denver police found their bodies in the 1700 block of South Logan Street while conducting a welfare check on Jan. 13.

All three people died from a gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following autopsies, Suni Grooms’ and Atlas Grooms’ deaths were ruled homicides. Roberts’ death was ruled a suicide, according to the OME.