Denver medical examiner names man, woman, baby found dead inside home

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) released the names of the man, woman and infant found dead in a South Logan Street home last week.
On Thursday afternoon, the OME identified the victims as:
- Suni Grooms, 34 years old
- Denton Roberts, 38 years old
- Atlas Grooms, 1 month old
Denver police found their bodies in the 1700 block of South Logan Street while conducting a welfare check on Jan. 13.
All three people died from a gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Following autopsies, Suni Grooms’ and Atlas Grooms’ deaths were ruled homicides. Roberts’ death was ruled a suicide, according to the OME.