Denver medical examiner identifies victims in 4 recent shootings

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified on Monday the victims of four recent shootings.

On April 20, Kim Phok, 60, was shot in a vehicle near Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard.

She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she died on April 25.

On April 23, Alexis Mendez Perez, 16, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 14500 block of East 51st Place in Montbello.

He was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, where he was pronounced dead.

On April 24, Arthur Robinson, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4800 block of Chambers Road.

Robinson was taken to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On April 25, Jamal Thompson, 26, was found suffering from a gunshot wound near North Yampa Street and East 54th Avenue in Green Valley Ranch.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators arrested Jenny Nguyen in connection to that incident.

All of the victims died of a gunshot wound, according to the medical examiner’s office. The manner of death in all of the cases is homicide.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.