Denver medical examiner identifies victims in 2 recent fatal stabbings

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday released the identities of two men killed in recent fatal stabbings.

The first stabbing occurred about 7:30 p.m. on May 28 in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

The victim was identified as Paul Evans, 49.

Allen Menendez, 47, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in that case.

The second stabbing occurred about 1 a.m. May 29 in the 1800 block of South Quebec Street.

The victim was identified as Joshua Spielman, 31.

No suspects are in custody for the second case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.