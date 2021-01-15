Denver medical examiner identifies man whose remains were found in suitcases

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) announced Friday afternoon that it has identified the man whose remains were found in suitcases late last month.

Using DNA analysis, the OME identified the victim as 33-year-old Joshua Lockard.

His remains were found in two suitcases in the 1700 block of South Java Way on Dec. 29. The location is in southwest Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood.

“An autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation,” the OME said in a statement.

On Jan. 8, the Denver Police Department arrested 28-year-old Benjamin David Satterthwaite for investigation of first-degree murder.

DPD investigators believe Satterthwaite and Lockard knew one another.

The investigation is ongoing.