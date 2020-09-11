Denver medical examiner identifies man who died after police shot him in Lincoln Park neighborhood

Officer-involved shooting near 10th and Santa Fe on Sept. 9, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday identified the man who died after being shot by police in the Lincoln Park neighborhood earlier this week.

Antonio Blackbear, 41, was shot near West 10th Avenue and North Santa Fe Drive on Wednesday evening.

According to Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas, officers were called to the area around 5:10 p.m. and when they arrived, they found the armed man threatening people in a vehicle.

Two officers got out of their cruiser with guns drawn and, according to Thomas, Blackbear began walking toward them.

When the officers told Blackbear to lower his weapon and he refused, they shot him.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired, but Thomas said both officers fired their guns.

Blackbear was taken to Denver Health Medical Center via ambulance. He died early Thursday morning.