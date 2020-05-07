Denver medical examiner identifies man killed in Sun Valley shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the man fatally shot in Sun Valley over the weekend.

Billy Williams, 41, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the 900 block of North Clay Street.

Williams was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was also seriously injured but survived, according to the Denver Police Department.

George Magee, 50, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

George Magee. Credit: Denver DA’s Office

Magee is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of first-degree assault, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.