Denver Medical Examiner identifies man killed in stabbing

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was killed in a stabbing in the City Park West neighborhood earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said the victim was 28-year-old Bryan Benedetti.

The stabbing occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of North Lafayette Street.

Benedetti was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.