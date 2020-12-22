Denver medical examiner identifies man killed in shooting near downtown

Michael Arguello Jr., the victim in the shooting. Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers/DPD

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has released the name of the victim in a Sunday morning shooting.

The medical examiner’s office announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Michael Arguello Jr. died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 14th Avenue, which is just south of downtown.

Arguello was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.