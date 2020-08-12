Denver medical examiner identifies 5 people killed in Green Valley Ranch house fire

This photo from the Denver Fire Department shows the house where multiple people were found dead in fire that authorities suspect was intentionally set, early Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A Denver Fire Department spokesman says three people who were on the the upper story of the house managed to escape but the fire’s heat pushed back a police officer trying to rescue those on the first floor. (Denver Fire Department via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the names of the five people killed in last week’s house fire in Green Valley Ranch.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the victims are:

Adja Diol, 23 years old

Hassan Diol, 25 years old

Djibril Diol, 29 years old

Khadija Diol, 1 year old

Hawa Baye, 7 months old

The fire occurred early the morning of Aug. 5 at 5312 N. Truckee St. Authorities believe it was intentionally set.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the arson investigation and working with the Denver Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered for information. Tipsters can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.

The victims’ family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of getting the bodies back to Senegal for a traditional burial.