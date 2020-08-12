Denver medical examiner identifies 5 people killed in Green Valley Ranch house fire

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Wednesday released the names of the five people killed in last week’s house fire in Green Valley Ranch.
According to the medical examiner’s office, the victims are:
- Adja Diol, 23 years old
- Hassan Diol, 25 years old
- Djibril Diol, 29 years old
- Khadija Diol, 1 year old
- Hawa Baye, 7 months old
The fire occurred early the morning of Aug. 5 at 5312 N. Truckee St. Authorities believe it was intentionally set.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the arson investigation and working with the Denver Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.
A reward of up to $14,000 is being offered for information. Tipsters can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.
The victims’ family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of getting the bodies back to Senegal for a traditional burial.