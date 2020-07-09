Denver medical examiner identifies 20-year-old woman as victim in fatal Sun Valley shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the victim in a recent shooting in the Sun Valley neighborhood as 20-year-old Kalani Hayter.

She was discovered dead Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of West Eighth Avenue.

The medical examiner’s office said Hayter died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death is considered a homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, employees found a red truck parked outside a building on Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found Hayter dead inside the truck.

No arrests have been made in connection to Hayter’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.