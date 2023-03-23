DENVER (KDVR) — With the Denver mayoral election just a few weeks away, a handful of candidates addressed the issue of public safety.

The two-day forum was hosted by the Denver Justice Project and the Denver Task Force to Re-imagine Policing and Public Safety.

Voter and Denver East High School graduate Sofia Joucovsky was in attendance.

“I do support SROs (school resource officers) being in schools,” she said. “I do not think they should have the responsibility of disciplining students.”

The forum was held in the Northfield area of Denver.

The mayoral election is April 4 and if no candidate receives the majority of votes, the top two candidates move to a runoff on June 6.