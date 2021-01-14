Denver mayor warns potential protestors to not openly carry weapons

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says police are watching threats as they prepare for planned protests.

Those protests over the presidential inauguration are expected around the state Capitol beginning as soon as this weekend.

After the riots at the U.S. Capitol and threats of protests at state capitols, Hancock said Thursday afternoon that law enforcement in Denver is assessing threats from various groups.

“The risks are real, and the threats are real. And we have been monitoring them. We are familiar with a lot of the groups and the individuals talking about what they plan to do and want to do,” said Hancock.

The mayor sternly said protestors would not be allowed to openly carry weapons.

Law enforcement, he added, will not tolerate violence and destruction like the kind seen during riots this past summer.

Denver police told FOX31 there have be no specific threats as of Thursday afternoon.

The city will now modify business hours on days of possible protests to protect employees.

The Anti-Defamation League told the Problem Solvers it’s worried extremist groups will mix in with law abiding protestors.

“The real concern is those individuals who are motivated by an ideology that they’ve been looking forward to a moment of instability. They want to further chaos and what they call a race war,” said Jeremy Shaver, Assistant Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The FBI in Denver says it is “maintaining a heightened posture” and setting up a “command post” here to gather intelligence on “potential threats.”

During a public meeting, the city’s Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson said he was meeting with agents to discuss safety plans.

Meantime parts of downtown remain boarded up and fenced in – just in case.