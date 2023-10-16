DENVER (KDVR) — A homeless rights advocacy group held a rally on the steps of Denver city hall on Monday afternoon, asking the mayor to change his approach to homelessness.

The group Housekeys Action Network Denver, or HAND, wants Mayor Mike Johnston to stop sweeps entirely. The organization also wants actual housing versus shelters as a landing spot for the homeless population.

“We want him to fulfill his promises that he had made,” HAND spokesperson Ana Gloom said.

Gloom said the group had met with the mayor late last week and was planning to attend Monday night’s city council meeting.

Johnston’s House1000 initiative has set a goal to get 1,000 residents off the streets by the end of the year.

“He bit off way more than he could chew,” Gloom said.

Monday night, the city council voted to extend the mayor’s emergency declaration on homelessness.