DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s mayor can be counted among the growing number of auto theft victims in the Centennial State.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston’s office confirmed to FOX31 that his car was stolen.

The spokesperson declined to share more details about where it happened or what the vehicle looks like “to protect the safety of Mayor Johnston and his family.” So it’s unclear whether the theft happened in Denver or elsewhere.

Auto theft in Colorado

Auto theft has been a growing issue in Colorado in recent years.

Colorado’s auto theft rate climbed by the fastest rate in the nation from 2011 to 2020, jumping 144% during those years.

In Denver, the picture is no better, where rising auto theft makes up a large chunk of overall crime. That includes thefts at Denver International Airport, where police saw more theft than ever this year.

Efforts to curb auto theft are growing in intensity. The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force has ramped up its efforts and recently reported declines in auto theft this year.

FOX31 is working to get answers about what happened in the mayor’s case.