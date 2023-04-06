Candidates for Denver mayor, Mike Johnston (l) and Kelly Brough (r) at campaign events on election night, April 4, 2023. (Photos: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Unofficial election results as of Thursday afternoon show no candidate reached 50% of the vote in the Denver mayoral race, there will likely be a runoff to determine a winner.

Kelly Brough tallied 34,375 votes while 41,926 votes went to Mike Johnston, according to numbers provided by the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

There are more than 2,400 ballots remaining, but the 171,492 votes counted in the mayoral race still need to be certified or cured.

What it means to “cure” a vote is to clarify any discrepancies or other adjudications from the voter. Additional unofficial results are expected from the clerk’s office at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The runoff for Denver mayor will take place on June 6.