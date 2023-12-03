DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston launched a new campaign to pair up with his House 1000 initiative.

The city’s dashboard reports that just 311 people have been housed so far.

Johnston is asking for help from folks to reach his target of housing 1000 people by the year’s end.

Starting this past weekend, the volunteer initiative calls on citizens to sign up for shifts at various micro-communities and hotels where people are currently staying.

Volunteer duties will include welcoming guests into their shelters, assisting with intake and bringing their belongings into the shelter, among other tasks.

Volunteers are asked to wear comfortable clothing they don’t mind getting dirty, sneakers and to dress for the weather.

There are two opportunities to take on a shift this coming week.

Wednesday, December 7th from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. that same afternoon.

Locations will be emailed to volunteers two days before their shifts. Volunteers will be required to sign waivers and watch an orientation video.