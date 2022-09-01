DENVER (KDVR) — Following Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen’s retirement announcement, Mayor Michael Hancock is introducing his nominee to take his place, Division Chief Ron Thomas.

Thomas is a 33-year veteran of the Denver Police Department who worked in patrols, investigations, special operations and administration. He served as the commander of police for District 2, District 5 and the department’s Internal Affairs Division before he was appointed as the division chief of patrol.

Thomas’ nomination must be confirmed by the Denver City Council. The mayor’s administration will begin the process of confirming Thomas by sending a bill to the City Council Safety Committee, which will need to be approved by the full council.

Thomas, Hancock and Executive Director of Public Safety Armando Saldate will outline how the department plans to make Denver safer, retain and recruit more police officers and expand police presence in downtown hotspots.

