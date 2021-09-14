Denver Mayor Hancock scared by YouTube prankster

DENVER (KDVR) — Can you imagine walking down the 16th Street Mall and having a bush jump up and scare you? That’s exactly what happened to Mayor Michael Hancock – and many other people – recently.

In a video posted to the Texas Bushman YouTube channel, a man talks about how he was hiding in plain sight waiting to scare people.

It’s not totally clear when the video was recorded, but it appears to be a weekend day from this summer, given the crowds, the clothing and the occasional mask.

The prankster’s disguise is pretty clever, looking like an ivy bush in a planter. The only thing off is that it’s located somewhat in the middle of the walkway near the mall’s intersection with Arapahoe Street.

The highlight though comes toward the end when Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen lets the prankster know one of his “victims” was Mayor Michael Hancock. The video then cuts to the scare in question, which you just need to experience for yourself.

Our favorite part though, is that after scaring everyone the prankster makes sure they’re OK and even offers a fist bump.

The video contains a variety of physical and verbal responses, including many people swearing at the prankster. You can watch it on the Texas Bushman Youtube page.