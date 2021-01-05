Denver Mayor Hancock appoints interim Independent Monitor

DENVER (KDVR) — Gregg Crittenden has been appointed as the interim Director of the Office of Independent Monitor (OIM), Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced in a press release on Monday.

Crittenden, currently the Senior Deputy Monitor at OIM, served as Denver’s interim independent monitor from January to July 2012. He will serve following the departure of Nick Mitchell.

“With Nick Mitchell’s departure, Denver is fortunate to have someone with Gregg’s experience, knowledge and awareness of the many issues managed by the Office of the Independent Monitor,” Mayor Hancock said. “The office’s work contributes to making our city safer and I have every confidence that Gregg can lead this office while we begin the search for a permanent Director.”

Candidates for the permanent director of the OIM position will be selected by a screening committee. The committee will choose up to three candidates to forward to Mayor Hancock.

The committee consists of five people, according to the Mayor’s office:

The chairperson of the Citizen Oversight Board, who shall be the chairperson of the screening committee

A member of City Council as selected by the council president

A current or retired judge as selected by the mayor

The Office of Human Resources executive director

A person with extensive knowledge of internal police investigations or the monitoring of internal police investigations but who has never been employed by the Denver police, sheriff or fire departments as selected by the mayor