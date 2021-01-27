Denver mayor expects city to get up to $250M if Biden plan passes Congress

DENVER (KDVR) — Congress has a packed agenda at the beginning of President Biden’s term. One of the biggest items they will take up is Biden’s $1.9 trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan.

The proposal would send money to cities and states around the nation. Mayor Michael Hancock says funding from the Biden Administration could be the key to getting jobs back on track.

“We’ve worked hard to trim the budget and to get through these difficult times. Those dollars are very important,” Hancock tells FOX31.

Now the city is hoping to make up for the losses dealt by the pandemic through the massive relief plan.

“We account for about $226 million in revenue loss between the start of the pandemic in March of last year and to date. So, it will be somewhere between $226 and $250 million that we hope to receive to help us kind of restabilize our city and get us back moving in the right direction,” Hancock said.

If the city gets that allocation, it would be welcomed news for government workers who were met with furlough days and hundreds of position shortages to close the gap in this year’s budget.

“Last year they had, I think, six furlough days they had to take. This year, we planned for nine. I think the first thing we are going to do is begin to restore or at least cut back on these furlough days to give our city employees the confidence that they are okay, and the city government is going to do what they can to restore their ability to care for their families,” Hancock said.

On top of restoring jobs, Mayor Hancock highlighted three other areas he hopes to target to move past the pandemic: “Vaccines into the arms of our American citizens, making sure our schools have what they need to safely reopen, and let’s get relief to our families in need, right now.”

The $226-$250 million threshold Hancock mentioned would be direct aid strictly for the City and County of Denver. We anticipate hearing about money for the state as negotiations progress.