DENVER (KDVR) — As part of the continued reckoning with Denver’s history of violence towards the Chinese community in the Mile High City, Mayor Hancock and advocates are removing an “anti-Chinese historical marker” from a building in Lower Downtown Monday.

The plaque will be preserved at a museum through History Colorado. The plaque ceremony follows an official apology Hancock made to the Chinese community he made earlier this year for an anti-Chinese riot that happened in October of 1880.

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, several white men got into a skirmish with two Chinese men at the John Asmussen’s Saloon that night, which was located at along the 1600 block of Wazee Street, according to the Historical Marker Database. The fight was allegedly booze-fueled and it eventually moved out into the street outside of the bar.

Shortly thereafter, an estimated 3,000 white residents went into the neighborhood and proceeded to destroy storefronts and property owned by Chinese citizens.

Those rioters would go on to lynch and kill Look Young, a Chinese man living in what was referred to at the time as Hop Alley because of the number of opium dens in the area. Those responsible for his murder were never punished.

Hancock was joined by Denver’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Aisha Rousseau, Colorado Asian Pacific United, community members and History Colorado for the event.

