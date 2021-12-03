Denver mayor boosts police presence at Union Station to curb drug use, public safety concerns

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is overseeing an investigation from city officials into reports of public safety concerns at Union Station and said additional Denver officers will be on hand.

A union representing employees at Union Station’s RTD train and bus stops alerted the community of disturbing incidents and conditions, including drug use, violence and trash out in the open.

“Passengers at and residents around Union Station have contacted my office over the last several weeks with concerns about public safety at Union Station. In response to these concerns, I have directed our Public Safety Director and my Chief of Staff to meet with RTD management and the ATU today, and have sent senior level city staff down to the area to assess conditions and report back to me,” Hancock said in a press statement released Friday.

“Illegal drug use, public urination and unsafe loitering must not be allowed to continue. Union Station is an important public transit and commercial space and we will redouble our efforts to ensure it is clean and safe for all those you use and enjoy it. To commence immediately, Police Chief Pazen will increase police presence around Union Station to augment RTD in its effort to address illegal and unsafe behavior within the terminal,” Hancock continued.