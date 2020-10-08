Watch: 22-year veteran of Denver Fire Department named Chief

DENVER (KDVR) – Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced Thursday that Desmond Fulton will be the next Chief of the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

Fulton is a 22-year veteran of the department. He will lead over 1,000 firefighter personnel supporting the daily firefighting and rescue operations residents of Denver depend on.

“The job of a Denver fire fighter is one of the most critical public safety jobs in our city. Residents count on them to help in their moment of need, and they deserve a leader who has earned the trust of his peers in this often times dangerous service,” Mayor Hancock said. “Deputy Chief Fulton knows this department and has served alongside men and women up and down the ranks, and he is committed to making Denver’s fire department the best, most inclusive it can be. I have the utmost confidence Desmond Fulton will continue to lead the Denver Fire Department in the direction in needs to go.”

Fulton will oversee the services provided to the residents who live, work and visit the city for fire suppression, emergency medical services, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, water and high angle rescue.

Fulton currently serves as Deputy Fire Chief for the Denver Fire Department managing the daily operations of the department, including staff firehouse companies, contract management, joint budget oversight, department policies and mission, and safety and well-being of firefighters.

“I’m honored to be selected by Mayor Hancock for this important position, and even more honored to have the opportunity to lead the department I’ve spent my career with, and to serve alongside the men and women of this department who show up to serve every single day to protect the people of this great city,” Fulton said. “I have grown from a skills-based firefighter with a passion for strategy and tactics, to a leader with a passion for serving and protecting our residents and those very same firefighters. I recognize the importance of social equity and will work to ensure our department is as diverse and inclusive as the residents and communities we serve.”

Fulton joined the Denver Fire Department in 1998, where he rose through the ranks from Firefighter Technician to the only active member of the Denver Fire Department to run two Divisions as a Division Chief, and currently Deputy Chief.

According to the mayor’s announcement, Fulton has done the following during his career at DFD:

Created the DFD Mentorship Program, guaranteeing highly coveted testing positions to people of color and women

Organized the development of many new department policies, including a progressive maternity policy that respects the needs of our women firefighters throughout maternity

Developed cutting-edge hazmat awareness and training practices, including a collaborative training program with numerous federal agencies such as the FBI and ATF

Helped develop and implement new wellness initiatives and programs with a focus on physical and behavioral wellness that resulted in more healthy and fit firefighters

In response to the unfortunate prevalence of cancer illness and deaths in the fire service, lead the development of the nation’s first Cancer Resource Guidebook, which has proven instrumental in helping affected members and their families cope with serious illness.

Fulton’s appointment as fire chief is effective Oct. 12.