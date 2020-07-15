Denver mayor announces funding for groups to help prevent youth violence

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced $125,000 will go to 17 nonprofit organizations to help more than 1,000 young people in hopes of preventing youth violence.

This comes after four teenagers were killed in the past week. He called it a “state of emergency.”

Davarie Armstrong, 17, was the latest victim. His mother, Angel Shabazz said, “This can’t be it, I can’t let him be part of the statistics, just another kid killed in young violence.”

She wants her son to be remembered as a strong leader, an ally and advocate, an excellent student and athlete.

The City dedicated $125,000 to the micro-grant funding. The grantees primarily serve young people in the southwest, north and northeast portions of Denver, but some provide citywide services.

This is a list of the nonprofits that received between $5,000 and $8,000:

Apprentice of Peace Youth Organization

Children’s Farms of America (CFA)

Collaborative Healing Initiative Within Communities (CHIC)

Colorado Circles for Change (VORP)

Families Against Violent Acts (FAVA)

GRASP dba Denver Metro Partners

Iglesia Gracia y Vida – Grace and Life Church

Kids Above Everything

Life-Line Colorado

Make a Chess Move (MACM)

Project PAVE

Re:vision

Seeing Our Adolescents Rise (SOAR)

Struggle of Love Foundation

The ROCK Center

The Storytellers Project

ViVe Wellness

So far this year, 48 people have been killed in Denver. Eight of them were under the age of 18. During the same time period last year, there were 31 homicides, including three minors.

Jason McBride is an education specialist at Denver’s Gang Rescue and Support Project, or GRASP.

“What separates GRASP from all these other organizations is we are about healing, like right now. We need to get into these communities and do a lot of healing, especially for our children. A lot of our children are upset, frustrated,” he said. “We are fighting two pandemics right now: the one with COVID, the one we are losing our kids to youth violence. We have to do something now, because if we don’t we’re going to start losing 9- and 10-year-olds regularly if we don’t do something now.”

McBride has proposed setting up “safe zones” in areas with the most youth violence.

“Kids could access these things 24 hours a day, they could have places to eat, places to get mentoring. During the day, they have tangible programs, educational programs, job training programs. We need to get these things up and running and let the people who are out in these communities do the work and save kids’ lives,” he said.

McBride and Hancock agree it’s going to take the entire community coming together.

“I grew up in this city and watched after the summer of violence the community pull together from all different sectors to say, ‘We’re not going to allow this to happen.’ We need the full breadth and power of this community, beyond government, beyond police, to respond and say, ‘No more, we’re not going to do this. We are going to find a way as parents, as mentors, as members of this community to put a stop to that’ and I will stand arm-in-arm with them to help do that,” Hancock said.

McBride said, “We are failing these kids on every single level. We need to have difficult conversations and being honest with ourselves that we are failing as parents, as lawyers, as judges, as teachers. From difficulty comes healing and growth. We need to examine these things and have difficult conversations so we can start to heal and we can start to grow and help our kids. We need to be honest with each other and put the money where it counts. That’s with the kids. We have to take care of the kids first.”

Davarie’s mother made it clear he was not involved in gangs. He was hard-working and a leader — the kind of person this community needs now more than ever.

“He did and was going to do so much and was going to do so much more. This was just the beginning. If you all let him be who he was, we could’ve seen great things,” Angel Shabazz said.

The city’s Youth Violence Prevention Action Table is looking for a diverse group of self-motivated youth who are between the ages of 16 and 20, who are interested in earning $125 every two weeks to participate in a Youth Advisory Council. They will meet weekly to research and present their own informed, educated advice and recommendations on the comprehensive, strategic youth violence prevention plan.