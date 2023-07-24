A homeless encampment in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood in 2020. (Credit: Thomas Gounley)

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday, Denver could take several steps to combat homelessness in the city.

New Mayor Mike Johnston will activate the city’s emergency operations center, following his emergency declaration over the homeless crisis. His team said all agencies will be involved at the operations center.

In an effort to end homelessness, Johnston said city council members will tour 78 Denver neighborhoods and listen to feedback from residents. Johnston has a goal of getting 1,000 unhoused people in homes by the end of the year.

The new emergency declaration could also help secure state-end federal resources, Johnston said.

Monday night, Denver City Council could approve a $2.9 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for Homeless to operate a shelter at 3500 Park Ave. through 2025.

